Health Expert Advise People To Avoid Exposure To Sun
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Prominent health expert, Dr Abid Ali Shah advised people, especially those who are unwell and sensitive to heat, to avoid exposure to sun.
Talking to APP on Tuesday, he said heatstroke can cause death or permanent organ damage or disability if not properly treated in time.
It is very important that a person's body temperature stays in the range of 36.1, 37.8°C. If one’s body temperature rises above this, a person may develop a heat-related illness, he said and added that the best way to prevent heat-related illness is to drink plenty of water.
Those suffering from lung infection, seizure, fever and asthma must take more care and limit their outdoor activities, he said.
He suggested staying hydrated, organising outdoor activities during cooler hours of the day, limiting exposure to direct sunlight during the hottest hours and using ultraviolet eyewear and sun lotion.
He advised people to maintain good hygiene in order to avoid possible outbreak of the epidemic.
Dr Abid Ali Shah stressed increased awareness among people also played a major role in preventing mass casualties as most people avoided direct exposure to the sun, remained indoors and used other precautionary measures.
He said citizens should wear loose light colored clothing to reduce heat absorption and facilitate sweat evaporation and heat dissipation.
