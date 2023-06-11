Health expert advises masses to stay hydrated to safe from intense heat impact

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Health expert Dr Munaza Mehmood Sunday advised the people to stay home and be careful for the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and take extra precautions to keep their families and children safe.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr Munaza advised that the public should stay hydrated by drinking enough water to flush out toxins from the body, eating fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains; avoiding junk, processed, oily, and canned foods and limit the intake of sodas, colas, and fruit juices.

She said that the most common causes of the increase in a number of cases of various digestive diseases include consumption of contaminated water, contaminated food, lack of healthy living style and anxiety.

The citizens should avoid taking food and junk food items from outside and should use boiled water, clean utensils and must wash their hands before meals and keep kitchens clean, she said.

She advised to eat slowly, drink plenty of water and avoid self-medications especially pain killers and patients must follow the instructions given by their doctors and use medicines as advised, she said.

"Intense heat would put more stress on human organs like heart and lungs as they function beyond their capacity which could be hazardous", she said.

She said heat-related illnesses can take many forms ranging from a mild case of heat exhaustion to a more serious and life-threatening case of heat stroke.

"As several parts of the country are gripping in an intense heat wave, there could be more people to get affected and may be needed medical help", she warned.

Replying to a question she said extreme heat can affect anybody especially those most at risk are older people, young children and people with a medical condition, adding, heat stroke is a common heat-related ailment, which could result in death.