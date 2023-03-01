UrduPoint.com

Health Expert Advises Parents To Save Children, Older Citizens From Changing Weather

March 01, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Health expert Dr Muzna Shah on Wednesday stressed that parents should give extra attention and care to prevent their children and older citizens from suffering from viral infections including chest infections due to changes in season and temperature fluctuation.

Talking to a private news channel, Muzna informed that this changing weather is also very risky for older citizens so special precautionary measures were needed to prevent them from a chest infection.

She said proper awareness about health care would help to avoid the risk of spreading different diseases and also reduce the ratio of deaths due to ailment.

Diseases of cold and flu in children and older citizens should not be taken lightly as these might lead to lower respiratory tract infections including pneumonia, she added.

"I also advise the parents not to overwrap their children and just put on sweaters and warm clothes as sometimes overwrapping causes sweating which is not good for them".

"Transition of climate always triggers different types of infections in humans. People with weak immunity are the worst sufferers during winters", she informed.

She further said high levels of pollution in the air aggravate breathing problems in oldies.

Getting your child a yearly flu vaccine is the best way to prevent suffering from flu. You can also reduce her risk of cold or flu by teaching her to wash her hands frequently with soap and warm water, she said, adding, children should also learn to avoid close contact and sharing food and utensils with other people.

They also need to avoid putting their hands and other non-food items in their mouth.

