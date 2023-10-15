Open Menu

Health Expert Advises Public For Extra Caution With Changing Weather, Cold Nights

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Health experts on Sunday advised the public to take necessary safety measures during inclement weather as nights turned freezing and the majority of hospitals have been witnessing an unusual rush of patients suffering from respiratory

illnesses.

Talking to a private news channel, a family physician Dr Umair Tahir said that people suffering from asthma and other such serious conditions are more vulnerable to the weather conditions, adding, that this fluctuation in mercury has triggered an outbreak of common cold, flu, cough and viral fever, especially among schoolchildren.

He explained that the changing of the seasons always comes with an increase in viral infections, adding, that during autumn when the air is dry different types of infections are very common.

As the weather is heading towards winter, the number of patients of seasonal disease has increased, he feared.

He said advised that children and elderly people should cover themselves in particular before going outside, adding, warm beverages can also be beneficial for keeping the chest warm.

People with respiratory problems to protect themselves against dust, dirt and a dusty atmosphere by wearing masks when going out, he added.

He also advised the health departments to launch a public awareness campaign and that patients suffering from influenza should be kept in isolation wards.

Experts also warned people against taking antibiotics for a simple dust allergy, "use hot liquids when suffering from cold or flu.

To answer a question, he replied that changes in weather are basically challenges to our immune system and to our musculature system.

He said that parents should not send sick children to schools so that other children can be protected from catching the viral infection.

Public should be aware of changing weather, patterns dress appropriately and avoid constant with people exhibiting flue like symptoms as far as possible, he added.

