Health Expert Advises Regular Breaks From Screens To Prevent 'Dry Eye' Syndrome

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Head of the Ophthalmology Department at Jinnah Medical & Dental College, Karachi, Prof. Dr. Shahid Azeem Mirza on Friday advised regular breaks from screens to prevent dry eye syndrome.

In a recent interview with a private news channel, he revealed that when we stare at digital screens, our blink rate decreases by a staggering 60 to 70% and that this reduction in blinking significantly increases the risk of developing dry eye syndrome.

As people spend more time staring at digital devices, they tend to blink less, disrupting the natural tear flow and leading to dry, irritated eyes. If left unchecked, dry eye syndrome can cause discomfort, blurred vision, and even long-term damage to the eyes, he warned.

To combat dry eye syndrome (DES), Prof. Dr. Shahid Azeem Mirza recommends incorporating a simple yet effective blinking exercise into your daily routine.

He suggests setting reminders on your digital devices to pop up every few minutes, serving as a prompt to blink and reduce DES symptoms.

Prof. Dr. Shahid Azeem Mirza emphasized that blinking plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy eyes by replenishing the tear film.

However, he noted that when we focus on screens, our blinking frequency significantly decreases, disrupting this essential process.

Azeem Mirza cautioned against the excessive use of screens among children, citing the potential for long-term damage to their eye health.

He emphasized that children's eyes are still developing, making them more susceptible to the negative effects of prolonged screen time.

The ophthalmologist urged parents to monitor and limit their children's screen time, encouraging alternative activities that promote physical and mental well-being.

By setting boundaries and promoting healthy habits, parents can help protect their children's eye health and reduce the risk of developing dry eye syndrome and other vision-related problems, he added.

Mirza also highlighted another common culprit behind eye strain: glare from screens.

To avoid this, he recommended maintaining a safe distance from devices, suggesting that keeping them at arm's length can significantly reduce glare and alleviate eye strain.

