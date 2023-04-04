Health Expert advises to avoid fried & spicy food items during Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Health Expert Dr Munaza Hassan Tuesday urged people to pay close attention to their diet, as the disruption of their regular diet and eating patterns during the month could cause some discomfort and heighten food sensitivities, specifically when eating certain types of foods high in sugar or fat.

Talking to a Private news channel, it is generally advisable to avoid, or at least limit, some types of foods during Ramadan including fried and fatty foods, such as fried potato and samosa these foods contain a high percentage of the daily recommended fat and sodium intake, so eating them frequently may increase the impact of fatigue and exhaustion caused by fasting in Ramadan.

She said foods that contain high amounts of salt, such as pickles. Sodium can dehydrate the body and impact its ability to absorb fluids.

Dr Munaza further informed that foods that contain large amounts of sugar are often high in calories but poor in nutritional value. While these foods provide the body with instant energy, the energy is generally short-lived.

Foods that contain chocolate or any other source of caffeine. Caffeine is a diuretic and can cause the body to lose fluids, salts and other important minerals needed during the day, she added.