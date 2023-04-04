Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Health Expert Advises To Avoid Fried & Spicy Food Items During Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Health Expert advises to avoid fried & spicy food items during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Health Expert Dr Munaza Hassan Tuesday urged people to pay close attention to their diet, as the disruption of their regular diet and eating patterns during the month could cause some discomfort and heighten food sensitivities, specifically when eating certain types of foods high in sugar or fat.

Talking to a Private news channel, it is generally advisable to avoid, or at least limit, some types of foods during Ramadan including fried and fatty foods, such as fried potato and samosa these foods contain a high percentage of the daily recommended fat and sodium intake, so eating them frequently may increase the impact of fatigue and exhaustion caused by fasting in Ramadan.

She said foods that contain high amounts of salt, such as pickles. Sodium can dehydrate the body and impact its ability to absorb fluids.

Dr Munaza further informed that foods that contain large amounts of sugar are often high in calories but poor in nutritional value. While these foods provide the body with instant energy, the energy is generally short-lived.

Foods that contain chocolate or any other source of caffeine. Caffeine is a diuretic and can cause the body to lose fluids, salts and other important minerals needed during the day, she added.

Related Topics

Poor May Fat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

Cabinet decides to withdraw services of Supreme Co ..

Cabinet decides to withdraw services of Supreme Court's Registrar

59 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for stren ..

Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for strengthening Pak-US relations

1 hour ago
 Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

Gold prices slip as US dollar regains some ground

1 hour ago
 Zayed University launches Master of Science in Env ..

Zayed University launches Master of Science in Environment and Sustainability Sc ..

1 hour ago
 One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 in ..

One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 injured

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.