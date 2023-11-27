Open Menu

Health Expert Advises Vaccination For Seniors To Prevent Respiratory Illnesses

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Health expert advises vaccination for seniors to prevent respiratory illnesses

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) -- Vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure for senior citizens, especially those with underlying health conditions, a health expert said on Monday.

Li Yanming, head of the respiratory and critical care medicine department at the Beijing Hospital, stressed the importance of maintaining a proper temperature and humidity in the home environment at a press conference in Beijing.

If the home environment is overly dry, it is also not conducive to respiratory health, according to Li. She also reminded older adults to avoid crowded and enclosed spaces and advised them to wear masks outdoors.

