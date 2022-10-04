UrduPoint.com

Health Expert Calls Joint Efforts For Raising Awareness On 'breast Cancer'

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Health expert calls joint efforts for raising awareness on 'breast cancer'

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Health expert on Tuesday called for united efforts on part of the government, media, and society at large to raise awareness about the significance of early-stage diagnosis that can save 90% of women's lives from breast cancer deaths.

"We all should work together to ensure women are aware of the risks and feel empowered to seek timely treatment", a senior gynecologist Dr. Tahira Jabbar stressed while talking to ptv news.

She said that breast cancer was the most common cancer amongst women around the globe including in Pakistan, however, self-examination was an essential measure for the detection of breast cancer in its early stages.

In Pakistan, "one in every nine women was likely to suffer from the disease, the highest incidence rate in Asia due to lack of awareness," she mentioned.

October is national breast cancer awareness month, routine mammography screening was one of the most important steps which women can take to maintain their health, prevent disease and live a healthy life, she added.

Replying to a question, she emphasized that communities should be involved in creating awareness about the early detection of the disease.

To another question, she said that lack of exercise, obesity, unhealthy diet and smoking greatly adds to the rise in the number of cases.

