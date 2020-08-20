UrduPoint.com
Health Expert Caution Against Viral Infections, COVID-19 Spread During Monsoon

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Health experts on Thursday advised public to be extra vigilant during the monsoon season, which brings with it ailments like seasonal influenza.

Talking to a private news channel , General Physician Dr Faisal Mehmood said that the people to be more careful about the food items they are eating and adopt early precautionary measures owing to current season.

Dr also warned against self-medication, even in case of seasonal ailments. If a person has COVID-19, taking fever suppressants will delay treatment and people have been very vigilant and approaching hospitals with the onset of any symptoms.

He said with the onset of monsoon season many hospitals and clinics are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases with symptoms such as cold, cough, high-grade fever, sore throat, Asthma, influenza, headache, etc.

All these are common symptoms of viral infection. The season for the vector-borne diseases begins from mid-July and generally lasts till November-end, he added.

He explained as the COVID-19 virus is new, we lack knowledge on how it will react to the rainy monsoon season. We don't know if humid temperatures will provide a more suitable environment for the virus to thrive, like in the case of swine flu or seasonal influenza.

Expert said during the monsoon in many people, an asthma attack can be triggered due to extreme cold and windy atmosphere. Senior citizens can suffer the most. The asthmatics may face difficulties due to allergens and pollutants and due to extreme conditions during day and night.

However there is an increased risk of asthma attacks during the monsoon, due to fungus, dust and bacterial infections, he mentioned.

Rainy days are the breeding times for various health issues. So, it is always in your safety to keep the doors and windows of your house closed, especially in those places where water is heavily involved.

People with diabetes should also avoid eating out as contaminated food and water can cause food poisoning, diarrhoea, and cholera. Eating on time and at proper intervals are key to controlling increased insulin levels, he advised.

He said citizen must prepare for a potential new wave of coronavirus infections this winter that could be more serious than before.

Citizens should increase capacity of the test, trace and isolate program to cope with the overlapping symptoms of COVID-19, flu and other winter infections, he added.

