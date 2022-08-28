UrduPoint.com

Health Expert For Timely Awareness, Precautions Of Rising Number Of 'Hypertension' Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Health expert for timely awareness, precautions of rising number of 'Hypertension' cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Health expert on Sunday has strongly advised the public to have timely awareness, precautions and adoption of the healthy lifestyle thus to save them suffering from rising number of 'Hypertension' cases.

Talking to a private news channel, renowned Cardiologist Major Gen. (Retd.) Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kayani warned that hypertension is a silent killer and it is causing premature deaths worldwide.

He said more than half of Pakistani population including adults are suffering from high blood pressure issue which is causing many dangerous and life threatening diseases in the human body.

"Hypertension is the medical term for high blood pressure issue, and is often referred to as the 'silent killer' because there are rarely visible symptoms warning you that your blood pressure is going to be high.

He said high blood pressure has become common issue nowadays which is caused due to intake of unhealthy foods.

Dr Kiyani said the high blood pressure causes brain hemorrhage, diabetes and kidney diseases especially for women, high blood pressure during pregnancy can be dangerous.

.

Heart attacks and strokes are most common emergencies related to hypertension and can be life threatening, he added.

He said it is important for everyone to know what is high BP level and upon crossing the level how to treat it in emergencies.

"Hypertension is one of the leading causes of heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure and premature death, he added.

"Exercise is one of the best things which can lower high blood pressure", he stressed, adding, walking just 30 minutes a day can help lower your blood pressure.

He further recommended that people should try to avoid excessive use of salt in food and unnecessary stressful situations.

Hypertension can also burst or block arteries that supply blood and oxygen to the brain, causing stroke, he added.

He expressed his serious concern over increase in the incidence of hypertension and advised that the only way to prevent this disease is to undergo a regular blood pressure check-up and adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

