Health expert for using home remedies to treat colds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A health expert on Wednesday urged parents to take precautionary measures and use home remedies to avert seasonal colds during the winter season.

“Expensive medicines from doctors either bring relief for the patient or sometimes aggravate the disease. If it is not a major problem, seasonal colds can be treated better and more effectively with home remedies,” Dr Abdul Manan told a private news channel.

With the advent of winter, one can catch colds, flu, coughs, pneumonia, and breathing problems due to abrupt changes in weather and overlooking your health; however, little changes in lifestyle can protect your body against such diseases.

The health expert recommended a 1000-mg dose of vitamin C per day, as it plays an important role in preventing the flu. He said oranges and lemons are rich sources of vitamin C that can be consumed during this season.

In cold weather, Manan said people should expose their bodies to sunlight, which is a natural source of vitamin D3 and protects the human body from multiple viruses by increasing a person's immunity.

"Daily consumption of pure honey in small amounts is also beneficial, he said, warning parents to avoid giving it to kids under the age of one," he added.

The health expert emphasized the need to strengthen the immune system to fight the diseases by consuming warm fluids like chicken broth and soups that lubricate the nose and throat by reducing inflammation.

"Turmeric powder, ginger juice, and a pinch of ground black pepper in milk can give instant relief to a person suffering from a cough or cold. Gargling with salt water is good for a sore throat."

He maintained, "Lemon also has anti-viral properties that can cure the flu quickly. For this, he said a mixture of ground ginger, a teaspoon of honey, ground black pepper, and a spoon of lemon juice can be consumed twice a day."

“Black pepper relieves a cold, while honey relieves a cough. Add ground black pepper to a spoon of lukewarm honey and drink it,” he remarked.

Sharing the key factors that invite the flu and cold, he said unhealthy foods, especially those high in sugar, dehydration, and high stress levels, increase the risk of disease by weakening the immune system.

"Smoking is also a major cause of catching colds. Likewise, lack of sleep also affects immunity in the human body. Your body requires adequate rest so that it can fight against viruses and recover," he noted.