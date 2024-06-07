Health Expert Stresses Quality Food For Good Health On World Food Safety Day
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 10:13 PM
The World Food Safety Day was observed globally including Pakistan to raise awareness about the critical issue of food safety
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The World Food Safety Day was observed globally including Pakistan to raise awareness about the critical issue of food safety.
According to the World Health Organization, poor quality food is the root-cause of over 200 diseases, a pressing concern that affects one in ten people worldwide. In Pakistan, like many other countries, the prevalence of adulterated food items has made the quest for pure, safe food as challenging as finding a needle in a haystack.
Dr Furqan, a senior medical consultant at Mayo Hospital Lahore, told APP that the food safety was essential for life but could become a cause of illness and even death if standards are compromised. The global observance of World Food Safety Day aims to address the severe consequences of substandard food and highlight the need for stricter regulations and greater public awareness.
He said that Pakistan faces significant challenges in ensuring food safety, with widespread adulteration and the use of contaminated water in agriculture.
Vegetables, fruits, pulses, and spices often fail to meet safety standards, posing health risks to consumers. Medical experts confirm the link between poor food quality and numerous diseases, underscoring the urgency of addressing these issues.
The Punjab Food Authority spokesperson revealed that the past year saw increased actions against vendors selling substandard and adulterated food. He said that efforts are ongoing to control the situation and ensure the availability of good, clean food, which is vital for a healthy life. Ensuring food safety is a government responsibility, essential for the well-being of the population.
As the world observes World Food Safety Day, it is a reminder of the collective need to combat food adulteration and ensure access to safe, quality food for all.
