Health Expert Underline Need To Protect From Dryness

Health expert underline need to protect from dryness

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The health expert Dr Azhar Khawar Wednesday underlined the need to protect from multiple skin allergies including flu,cough and fatigue as changing weather pattern impacting on residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP, he said "Climate change refers to long-term shifts in weather conditions and patterns of extreme weather events. It may lead to changes in health threat to human beings, multiplying existing health problems. This review examines the scientific evidences on the impact of climate change on human infectious diseases".

It identifies research progress and gaps on how human society may respond to, adapt to, and prepare for the related changes.

He said humans' vulnerability to the potential health impacts by climate change is evident in literature. As an active agent, human beings may control the related health effects that may be effectively controlled through adopting proactive measures, including better understanding of the climate change patterns and of the compound disease-specific health effects, and effective allocation of technologies and resources to promote healthy lifestyles and public awareness.

Eczema the most common skin condition, especially in children. It affects one in five infants but only around one in fifty adults. It is now thought to be due to "leakiness" of the skin barrier, which causes it to dry out and become prone to irritation and inflammation by many environmental factors,he said.

Also, some young children with eczema have a food sensitivity which can make eczema symptoms worse. In about half of patients with severe atopic dermatitis, the disease is due to inheritance of a faulty gene in their skin called filaggrin.

Adding he said,unlike with urticaria (hives), the itch of eczema is not only caused by histamine so anti-histamines may not control the symptoms. Eczema is often linked with asthma, allergic rhinitis (hay fever) or food allergy. This order of progression is called the atopic march.

