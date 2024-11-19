Health expert urged citizen to take precautionary measures during unfavorable weather conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Health expert advised citizens on Tuesday to take precautionary measures and wear face masks to mitigate the potential health risks associated with unfavorable weather conditions.

Renowned Physician Dr. Palwasha talking to a private news channel urged citizens to continue wearing face masks and limit outdoor activities, particularly those suffering from respiratory issues as the country braces for dry and foggy weather throughout November.

Dr. Palwasha stressed that these measures are crucial for vulnerable individuals, especially those with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory conditions to safeguard their health during the prevailing dry and foggy weather.

She highlighted that dry air can trigger asthma attacks, exacerbating symptoms such as wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath. Low humidity and cold temperatures increase the risk of pneumonia, especially among vulnerable populations, she added.

Director Meteorology Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Babar emphasized the lack of rain will escalate smog and foggy conditions where urgent need to curb pollution to prevent the spread of respiratory ailments.