Health expert urges people to avoid using storage meat after Eid ul Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Health Expert Dr Arif Majeed here on Saturday underlined the need to avoid excessive use of freezing storage meat after Eid ul Azha.

Talking to APP, he said it could be dangerous to health perspective as it causes various chronic viral infections including hepatitis, typhoid amid corona virus.

Dr Arif further informed frozen meat would also result in high cholesterol level, blood pressure, acidity, negative impact on liver function adding he urged people to take care of their health first instead using storage meat.

A housewife Ayesha Ahmed said, "My family do not like to put meat in the freezer for storage added she said she made different recipes with fresh food items.

Adding she said a very few amount of meat I used to freeze which was supposed to finish within a week minimum."