Health expert urges people to avoid using storage meat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Health Expert Dr Arif Majeed here on Sunday underlined the need to avoid excessive use of freezing storage meat after Eid ul Azha.

Talking to APP, he said it could be dangerous to health perspective as it causes various chronic viral infections including hepatitis, typhoid amid coronavirus.

Dr Arif further informed frozen meat would also result in high cholesterol level, blood pressure, acidity, negative impact on liver function adding he urged people to take care of their health first instead using storage meat.

A housewife Ayesha Ahmed said, "My family do not like to put meat in the freezer for storage and made different recipes with fresh food items.

\395 C:zkz/P:zkz/L:srb/R:srb\778