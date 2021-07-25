UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Expert Urges People To Avoid Using Storage Meat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Health expert urges people to avoid using storage meat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Health Expert Dr Arif Majeed here on Sunday underlined the need to avoid excessive use of freezing storage meat after Eid ul Azha.

Talking to APP, he said it could be dangerous to health perspective as it causes various chronic viral infections including hepatitis, typhoid amid coronavirus.

Dr Arif further informed frozen meat would also result in high cholesterol level, blood pressure, acidity, negative impact on liver function adding he urged people to take care of their health first instead using storage meat.

A housewife Ayesha Ahmed said, "My family do not like to put meat in the freezer for storage and made different recipes with fresh food items.

\395 C:zkz/P:zkz/L:srb/R:srb\778

Related Topics

Sunday Family Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, South Korea explore fostering eco ..

51 minutes ago

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

2 hours ago

Hub71 selected to endorse global tech entrepreneur ..

3 hours ago

India reports 39,742 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.