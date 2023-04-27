UrduPoint.com

Health Expert Urges Public To Stay Vigilant Against 'monkeypox',

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Health expert on Thursday advised national, and provincial health authorities and the public to remain vigilant for any suspected case of monkeypox as timely detection was important for the prompt implementation of preventive measures.

"The government has already issued special instructions to all national and provincial health authorities to remain on high alert for any suspected cases of monkeypox," Renowned Child Specialist Prof Dr Jai Krishin talking to ptv news channel said.

"Monkeypox can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals," he mentioned.

While explaining the symptoms of the virus, he said, " Fever, malaise, headache, and occasionally sore throat, cough, and enlarging lymph nodes are among the typical early symptoms of monkeypox." "The patient develops a rash within one to three days after the appearance of fever, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body," he said.

"The incubation period is usually seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days.

The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks," he added.

He said, "An effective monitoring mechanism has been developed on a scientific basis at all airport entering points, adding, the screening of all incoming passengers will be ensured." Strict instructions had also been issued for strong coordination among concerned organizations while steps were being taken for the awareness of the public, he added.

The role of health workers and media was important in this regard, he stressed.

He also recommended establishing a monitoring cell and launching more awareness campaigns on media platforms.

To a Question, he replied, "There is no specific antiviral medication available for the disease. It is a self-limiting disease, severe complications can occur in 10 percent of infected persons, especially children and elderly persons.

"However, prevention is better than cure to extinguish this disease," he added.

He also called on the public not to promote or be misled by rumours and to take information from official sources only, urging everyone to follow up on the latest developments and guidelines issued by competent health authorities.

