Health Expert Urges To Use Raw And Steamed Vegetables During Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Health experts have stressed upon using raw and steamed vegetables like tomatoes, cucumber and salad etc during Ramazan.

People should avoid fried food, sugar and juices and limit sugar intake from items such as cookies and cakes, said a health expert Dr Najia Mughul, while talking to APP here on Thursday.

She said fasters should not skip 'Sehri' with a view to reduce weight. They should rather wake up early in the morning to have their 'Sehri' for maintaining good health. People who do fast should avoid eating too much during Iftar as they tend to consume more than their bodies actually need.

In fact, many people end up inflicting more harm on their bodies in Ramadan than during other times of the year, he said and added that eating foods high in fat and sugar at wrong times affects the body.

In order to keep their metabolism balanced, fasters should also exercise after breaking their fast, she said. Dr Najia also pointed out the importance of eating slowly and chewing carefully and advised fasters to drink lots of water. She recommended foods for Sehri, include items like eggs and cheese, which are rich in protein and take a long time to digest.

Furthermore, complex carbohydrates during Sehri take longer to digest, making you less hungry throughout the day. Dates, which are an excellent source of sugar, fiber, carbohydrates, potassium and magnesium, are also highly recommended. Fasters should also avoid foods like honey, molasses and jam, which can make fasters thirstier throughout the day, she maintained.

