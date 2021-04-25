UrduPoint.com
Health Expert Urges To Use Raw & Steamed Food During Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Health expert urges to use raw & steamed food during Ramazan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Health experts have stressed upon using raw and steamed vegetables like tomatoes, cucumber and salad etc during Ramazan.

People should avoid fried food, sugar and juices and limit sugar intake from items such as cookies and cakes, said a health expert Dr Abdul Saboor Soomro while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He said the people who obseve fast should not skip 'Sehri' with a view to reduce weight. They should rather wake up early in the morning to have their 'Sehri' for maintaining good health. People who do observe fast should avoid eating too much during Iftar as they tend to consume more than their bodies which actually needed.

In fact, many people end up inflicting more harm on their bodies in Ramazan than during other times of the year.

Eating foods high in fat and sugar at wrong times affects the body, he said.

In order to keep their metabolism balanced, the people should also exercise after breaking their fast, he said. Dr Soomro also pointed out the importance of eating slowly and chewing carefully and advised the people to drink lots of water. He recommended foods for Sehri, include items like eggs and cheese, which are rich in protein and take a long time to digest.

Furthermore, complex carbohydrates during Sehri take longer to digest, making you less hungry throughout the day. Dates, which are an excellent source of sugar, fiber, carbohydrates, potassium and magnesium, are also highly recommended. The people should also avoid foods like honey, molasses and jam, which can make them thirstier throughout the day, he maintained.

