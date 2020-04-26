UrduPoint.com
Health Expert Urges To Use Steamed Vegetables During Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

Health expert urges to use steamed vegetables during Ramazan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) ::Health experts have stressed upon using raw and steamed vegetables like tomatoes, cucumber and salad etc during Ramazan.

People should avoid fried food, sugar and juices and limit sugar intake from items such as cookies and cakes, said a health expert Dr Sajid Shaikh while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He said the fast observers should not skip 'Sehri' with a view to reduce weight. They should rather wake up early in the morning to have their 'Sehri' for maintaining good health. People who do fast should avoid eating too much during Iftar as they tend to consume more than their bodies actually need, Dr Sajid, a prominent cardiologist added.

In fact, many people end up inflicting more harm on their bodies in Ramazan than during other times of the year.

Eating foods high in fat and sugar at wrong times affects the body, he said.

In order to keep their metabolism balanced, they should do exercise after breaking their fast, he said. Dr Shaikh also pointed out the importance of eating slowly and chewing carefully and advised fast observers to drink lots of water. He recommended foods for Sehri, include items like eggs and cheese, which are rich in protein and take a long time to digest.

Furthermore, complex carbohydrates during Sehri take longer to digest, making you less hungry throughout the day. Dates, which are an excellent source of sugar, fiber, carbohydrates, potassium and magnesium, are also highly recommended. Fasters should aslo avoid foods like honey, molasses and jam, which can make fasters thirstier throughout the day, he maintained.

