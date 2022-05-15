UrduPoint.com

Health Experts Advise Adopting Protective Measures To Evade Heatstroke

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Health experts advise adopting protective measures to evade heatstroke

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly very hot and dry in most parts of the country during the next week, health experts have suggested the residents of the twin cities adopt protective measures to stay safe from various diseases which were likely to be caused by hot weather.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that patients suffering from stomach-related ailments such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach ache and loose motions visited hospitals more often than in other seasons. She said that the temperature rising results in various respiratory disorders, adding that children with low immunity and vulnerability to sickness often fall sick during the summer days.

The CEO advised the people to drink plenty of water and juices to wash out their upper respiratory system.

Stressing upon preventive measures, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed advised to avoid going out unnecessarily in the sun from 10 am to 5 pm. If they do, they must take preventive measures to cover their heads and drink ORS and water frequently to stay hydrated.

If they feel their body temperatures rising or any headaches, they should immediately find a shade and drink water, as headaches are caused when the body is dehydrated.

Medical Specialist Dr Haseeb u Rehman said that signs and symptoms of heatstroke were dry skin with severe headache, lethargy and vertigo and extreme tiredness.

He asked the residents not to use substandard food items and drinks sold at roadside stalls. Chat, pakoras, samosas and other fried items should be avoided, and homemade food should be prioritised.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Water Immunity From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

9 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

17 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

17 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

18 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.