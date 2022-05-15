Health experts advise adopting protective measures to evade heatstroke

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly very hot and dry in most parts of the country during the next week, health experts have suggested the residents of the twin cities adopt protective measures to stay safe from various diseases which were likely to be caused by hot weather.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that patients suffering from stomach-related ailments such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach ache and loose motions visited hospitals more often than in other seasons. She said that the temperature rising results in various respiratory disorders, adding that children with low immunity and vulnerability to sickness often fall sick during the summer days.

The CEO advised the people to drink plenty of water and juices to wash out their upper respiratory system.

Stressing upon preventive measures, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed advised to avoid going out unnecessarily in the sun from 10 am to 5 pm. If they do, they must take preventive measures to cover their heads and drink ORS and water frequently to stay hydrated.

If they feel their body temperatures rising or any headaches, they should immediately find a shade and drink water, as headaches are caused when the body is dehydrated.

Medical Specialist Dr Haseeb u Rehman said that signs and symptoms of heatstroke were dry skin with severe headache, lethargy and vertigo and extreme tiredness.

He asked the residents not to use substandard food items and drinks sold at roadside stalls. Chat, pakoras, samosas and other fried items should be avoided, and homemade food should be prioritised.

