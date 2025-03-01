Open Menu

Health Experts Advise Balanced Diet During Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Health experts advise balanced diet during Ramazan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Health experts have emphasized the importance of a balanced diet during Ramazan, recommending the consumption of raw and steamed vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and salads.

According to Dr. Najaf Ali Shah on Saturday, a health expert, individuals should avoid fried foods, sugary drinks, and juices, and limit their sugar intake from items like cookies and cakes.

Dr. Shah stressed that skipping 'Sehri' (pre-dawn meal) to reduce weight is not advisable, instead, individuals should wake up early to have a nutritious 'Sehri' for maintaining good health.

He also cautioned against overeating during 'Iftar' (breaking of the fast), as it can lead to consuming more than the body requires.

"Eating high-fat and high-sugar foods at the wrong times can harm the body," Dr. Shah warned.

To maintain a balanced metabolism, Dr. Shah recommended exercising after breaking the fast. He also emphasized the importance of eating slowly, chewing carefully, and drinking plenty of water.

For 'Sehri', Dr. Shah suggested foods rich in protein like eggs and cheese, and complex carbohydrates, which take longer to digest, making individuals less hungry throughout the day. Dates, an excellent source of sugar, fiber, and essential minerals, are also highly recommended.

Fasters should avoid foods like honey, molasses, and jam, which can exacerbate thirst throughout the day, Dr. Shah added.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

36 minutes ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

1 hour ago
 MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..

2 hours ago
 China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expa ..

China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February

2 hours ago
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to se ..

Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood

2 hours ago
 S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in Februa ..

S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes pr ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes pre ..

Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs ..

Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan