Health experts advise caution in Ramzan diet to ensure well-being

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) City's known doctors have emphasized the significant health benefits of fasting while

advising people to be mindful of their diet during Ramzan. They urged fasting individuals

to avoid fried and spicy foods, opting instead for light and nutritious meals to maintain

their energy levels and overall well-being.

Speaking to APP, Nishtar University’s Dean of Medicine and Head of Pediatrics,

Prof Dr Azam Khan, PMA President Professor Dr. Masood ur Rauf Haraj, and

Gastroenterologist Dr. Tanveer Malik highlighted the importance of food choices

for "sehr and iftar".

Professor Dr Azam Khan stressed that since fasting alters regular eating patterns,

the body’s energy levels rely heavily on food intake. Many people, he noted, lack

awareness about selecting the right foods to sustain energy throughout the day.

He pointed out a common trend where people consume excessive fried and spicy

foods, such as "pakoras and samosas", at iftar. Instead, he recommended light

and easily digestible meals to prevent health complications caused by a sudden

shift in dietary habits. He also advised diabetics to avoid sugary and artificially

colored drinks, emphasizing the need for adequate hydration by consuming two

to three liters of water between iftar and sehr.

Prof Dr. Masood Haraj highlighted the critical role of sehri"in preparing the body

for fasting. He recommended a balanced diet rich in proteins, carbohydrates,

vitamins, and minerals to sustain energy levels throughout the day. He suggested

including dairy product like yogurt, along with fresh vegetables, fruits, and eggs.

Whole grains such as wheat bread and cereals, he noted, release energy gradually,

helping individuals stay active. He further advised against fried foods, recommending

fruit, dates, and water for iftar instead. While occasional indulgence in fried snacks

may be acceptable in normal routines, he cautioned against daily consumption

throughout Ramzan, as it can have adverse effects on health.

Gastroenterologist Dr Tanveer Malik addressed concerns about weight gain despite

fasting. He explained that excessive intake of fried foods at iftar leads to fat accumulation,

increasing risks of high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes.

He urged diabetic

patients to consult their doctors regarding medication adjustments, while hypertension

patients should strictly avoid salty and fried foods.

From a medical perspective, he stressed fasting allows the digestive system to rest,

contributing to its overall well-being. However, he warned that overeating at sehri and iftar,

coupled with the consumption of rich and spicy foods, places extra strain on the stomach,

often leading to digestive issues. He also criticized the habit of consuming heavy, oily foods

in suhoor, such as butter-laden "parathas and lassi", only to sleep immediately after.

This practice, he explained, results in sluggishness throughout the day.

Dr Tanveer Malik advised that breaking the fast with dates, a practice rooted in Islamic

tradition, is beneficial as they provide instant energy. Natural fruit juices offer similar

benefits. He cautioned against excessive use of spices in iftar, reminding individuals

to eat mindfully, keeping in mind that they will need to eat again at sehr.

Prof Dr. Azam Khan acknowledged that while fasting offers numerous health benefits,

individuals with pre-existing conditions must take precautions. Patients with high blood

pressure should avoid excessive salt and fat, while diabetic individuals who do not require

insulin can fast with dietary caution and regular blood sugar monitoring. He added that

in some cases, fasting may even aid in managing diabetes and heart conditions, but

medical consultation is essential before making such decisions. Patients with kidney

disease should be cautious with protein intake and excessive water consumption, while

those with high uric acid should avoid red meat and certain leafy greens. Individuals with

stomach ulcers should be aware that prolonged fasting can increase acidity levels,

though many can manage fasting with proper medication.

The experts collectively emphasized that adopting a balanced diet during Ramzan is vital.

They urged individuals to focus on nutrient-rich foods that provide sustained energy, remain

hydrated, and avoid overindulgence in rich, fried, or excessively salty meals. Proper dietary

habits, they noted, would not only ensure physical well-being but also enhance the spiritual

experience of fasting.