UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Experts Advise Citizens To Adopt Anti-dengue Precautionary Measures

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 05:10 PM

Health experts advise citizens to adopt anti-dengue precautionary measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Health experts have advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures to protect them from dengue and stagnant water must not be allowed to accumulate in their homes and streets.

The medical experts said the citizens should adopt precautionary measures also at their homes especially after monsoon rains.

According to a District Health Authority spokesman, the district health authorities on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were discharging their duties effectively but the citizens should also play their role to control dengue.

They should realize their duties to save them and their families from the dengue fever, he added.

He said with the recent monsoon rains in the city, the peak season of the virus had already begun and precautionary measures at the stage were a must.

He urged the people to properly cover themselves from their wrists to collars and their ankles from mosquitoes.

He advised the citizens to use mosquito repellents and anti-mosquito coils.

He said sprays at homes were also necessary to eliminate the breeding points of mosquitoes and to stop further prevalence of the disease.

He said the department had been educating the citizens about precautionary measures in order to avoid dengue virus.

"Prevention is better than cure," he said, adding the fatal dengue virus could be controlled by following precautionary measures and conducting anti-dengue sprays.

"The people should fully cover their bodies especially at dawn and dusk and do not let water accumulate anywhere so as larva could not breed around their houses." According to medical experts, the citizens should use mosquitoes protective nets and coils, properly dispose off the solid waste and stop water storage practices at their homes to prevent access to egg-laying female mosquitoes.

"Mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water," they added.

Dr Sohail toild APP said dengue was a mosquito-borne infection, which in recent years had become a major public health concern.

He said the dengue virus circulated in the blood of infected humans for two to seven days, at approximately the same time as they suffered from fever.

He added the clinical features of dengue fever varied according to the age of the patient.

Dr Altaf of the Benazir Bhutto Hospital said infants and young children might have a non-specific febrile illness with rash as older children and adults might have either a mild febrile syndrome or the classical incapacitating disease with abrupt onset and high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains and rash.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Dengue Benazir Bhutto Punjab Water Cure Young Same From Blood Rains Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Visa-free travel to Paraguay for Emiratis

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uzbekistani President on ..

1 hour ago

Warsan project to provide 3,866 residential units ..

3 hours ago

Malaysian King honours Chairman of Emirates Fatwa ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Terrorists cannot be allowed to usurp Y ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.