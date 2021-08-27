UrduPoint.com

Health experts advise drinking plenty of water, ORS to avoid heat

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Dr Faiza Kanwal has suggested the residents of twin cities adopt protective measures to stay safe from various diseases which were likely to be caused by hot weather

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Dr Faiza Kanwal has suggested the residents of twin cities adopt protective measures to stay safe from various diseases which were likely to be caused by hot weather.

The CEO while talking to APP said that patients suffering from stomach-related ailments such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach ache and loose motions visit hospitals more often in monsoon than other seasons. She said that the rising temperature results in various respiratory disorders, adding that children with low immunity and vulnerability to sickness, often fall sick during the summer days.

Dr Faiza advised the people to drink plenty of water and juices to wash out their upper respiratory system.

Stressing upon preventive measures, medical specialist Dr Haseeb Chaudary advised to avoid going out unnecessarily in the sun from 10 am to 5 pm, and if they do, they must take preventive measures such as covering their heads, drinking ORS and water frequently to stay hydrated.

"If they feel their body temperatures rising or any kind of headache, they should find a shade immediately and drink water as headaches were caused when the body was dehydrated," he added.

District Health Officer Preventive services Dr Waqar Ahmed said that signs and symptoms of heatstroke were dry skin with severe headache, lethargy and vertigo and extreme tiredness.

He asked the residents not to use substandard food items and drinks sold at roadside stalls. Chat, pakoras, samosas and other fried items should be avoided and homemade food should be prioritized./395

