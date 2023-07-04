Health experts advise eating meat carefully

Health experts have warned citizens not to eat too much red meat from sacrificial animals, slaughtered on the eve of Eid ul Azha

Excessive eating of red meat can cause indigestion, nausea, diarrhoea, high blood pressure, vomiting and uric acid in the body.

Talking to APP, Dr Fazl u Rehman a medical specialist at Holy Family Hospital said the citizens must use plenty of water for the smooth functioning of the stomach system.

He said that a large number of people suffering from liver, heart, and stomach diseases visited the city hospitals during the Eid holidays compared to other days.

On auspicious occasions, families and friends hold gatherings where they eat the meat of the sacrificed animals and other foods, usually ignoring precautionary measures and falling ill as a result of overeating, he added.

District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Ali Mirza advised the people to take a balanced diet containing meat and vegetable so that the chances of contracting illness could be reduced.

He said that meat should properly be washed with fresh water and suggested that as the pre-monsoon season had started people should avoid preserving meat for many days./395