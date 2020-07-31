Health experts advise people not to eat too much meat

(@FahadShabbir)

Health experts have warned the citizens, not to eat too much red meat of sacrificial animals, slaughtered on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha, as excessive consumption of red meat can cause indigestion, nausea, diarrhoea, high blood pressure, vomiting and increase of uric acid in the body

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Health experts have warned the citizens, not to eat too much red meat of sacrificial animals, slaughtered on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha, as excessive consumption of red meat can cause indigestion, nausea, diarrhoea, high blood pressure, vomiting and increase of uric acid in the body.

Talking to APP, Dr Hasseb U Rehman a medical specialist said that the citizens must use plenty of water during and after the Eid holidays, as excessive use of water helps in better functioning of stomach system.

"Various public and private health facilities receive scores of cases of various stomach-related illnesses during Eid days; hence the lovers of red meat are advised to desist from using too much meat to remain fit and healthy," he added.

District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Ahmed advised the citizens to take balanced diet, containing meat and vegetable so that chances of contacting illness could be reduced. He said the meat should properly be cleaned with water before use.