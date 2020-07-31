UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Experts Advise People Not To Eat Too Much Meat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:39 PM

Health experts advise people not to eat too much meat

Health experts have warned the citizens, not to eat too much red meat of sacrificial animals, slaughtered on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha, as excessive consumption of red meat can cause indigestion, nausea, diarrhoea, high blood pressure, vomiting and increase of uric acid in the body

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Health experts have warned the citizens, not to eat too much red meat of sacrificial animals, slaughtered on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha, as excessive consumption of red meat can cause indigestion, nausea, diarrhoea, high blood pressure, vomiting and increase of uric acid in the body.

Talking to APP, Dr Hasseb U Rehman a medical specialist said that the citizens must use plenty of water during and after the Eid holidays, as excessive use of water helps in better functioning of stomach system.

"Various public and private health facilities receive scores of cases of various stomach-related illnesses during Eid days; hence the lovers of red meat are advised to desist from using too much meat to remain fit and healthy," he added.

District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Ahmed advised the citizens to take balanced diet, containing meat and vegetable so that chances of contacting illness could be reduced. He said the meat should properly be cleaned with water before use.

Related Topics

Water Holidays From Blood Love

Recent Stories

Masood pays tributes to IOJK people for resisting ..

2 hours ago

Governor condoles with GDA leader Safdar Abbasi on ..

1 minute ago

August 4 to be commemorate as Police Martyrs Day i ..

1 minute ago

Torture marks on slain watchman's body indicate ki ..

1 minute ago

Germany's Robert Koch Institute Designates 3 Spani ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus' Election Commission Says 155 Int'l Observ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.