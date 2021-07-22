UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Experts Advise People To Avoid Excessive Meat Consumption

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Health experts advise people to avoid excessive meat consumption

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Health experts have warned the citizens, not to eat too much red meat of sacrificial animals, slaughtered on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha, as excessive consumption of red meat can cause indigestion, nausea, diarrhea, high blood pressure, vomiting, and an increase in uric acid in the body.

Talking to APP, Dr. Fazl u Rehman a medical specialist of Holy Family Hospital said that the citizens must use plenty of water during and after the Eid holidays, as excessive use of water helps in better functioning of the stomach system.

"Various public and private health facilities receive scores of cases of various stomach-related illnesses during Eid days; hence the lovers of red meat were advised to abstain from using too much meat to remain fit and healthy," he added.

District Health Officer Dr.Jawad Nazir advised the citizens to take a balanced diet containing meat and vegetables to reduce the chances of contracting an illness.

He said the meat should properly be cleaned with water before use.

/395

Related Topics

Water Holidays Family From Blood Love

Recent Stories

Emirates takes off to Miami

28 minutes ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 41,383

1 hour ago

China evacuates tens of thousands as China storms ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.93 a barrel W ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC refutes Human Rights Watch allegations conc ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.