Health experts advise people to avoid excessive meat consumption

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Health experts have warned the citizens, not to eat too much red meat of sacrificial animals, slaughtered on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha, as excessive consumption of red meat can cause indigestion, nausea, diarrhea, high blood pressure, vomiting, and an increase in uric acid in the body.

Talking to APP, Dr. Fazl u Rehman a medical specialist of Holy Family Hospital said that the citizens must use plenty of water during and after the Eid holidays, as excessive use of water helps in better functioning of the stomach system.

"Various public and private health facilities receive scores of cases of various stomach-related illnesses during Eid days; hence the lovers of red meat were advised to abstain from using too much meat to remain fit and healthy," he added.

District Health Officer Dr.Jawad Nazir advised the citizens to take a balanced diet containing meat and vegetables to reduce the chances of contracting an illness.

He said the meat should properly be cleaned with water before use.

