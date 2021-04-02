Health experts advise to adopt protective measures to avoid dry winds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country including in twin cities during the next two days, the health experts have suggested the residents for adopting protective measures to stay safe from various diseases which are likely to be caused by dry weather

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country including in twin cities during the next two days, the health experts have suggested the residents for adopting protective measures to stay safe from various diseases which are likely to be caused by dry weather.

Professor ENT department of Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr Muhammad Aslam told APP that patients suffering from nose bleeding, itchy throats, dry skin and parched lips were visiting the hospitals due to extreme dry winds for the last three days which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis besides prevailing COVID-19 spread and dengue season.

He advised the people to drink plenty of water and juices to wash out their upper respiratory system.

Stressing upon preventive measures, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Ali Mirza advised to avoid going out unnecessarily, and if they do, they must take preventive measures such as covering their heads, wearing masks, drinking ORS and water frequently to stay hydrated.

He asked the residents not to use substandard food items and drinks sold at roadside stalls. Chat, pakoras, samosas and other fried items should be avoided and homemade food should be prioritized./395