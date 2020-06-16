Health experts advise to avoid direct daylight

As Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the next two weeks, Health Experts have advised the residents to avoid direct exposure to the sun

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :As Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the next two weeks, Health Experts have advised the residents to avoid direct exposure to the sun.

Talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health, Dr Sohail Chaudary advised the residents specially the labourers and senior citizens to drink plenty of water.

He urged upon the residents to eat more fruits and vegetables and avoid fried items like 'pakoras', 'samosas' and high-calorie foods.

The CEO said as present weather was suitable for spread of dengue larvae and COVID-19 has taken roots across the country, there is need to adopt more precautionary measures to keep the disease away.

Dr Muhammad Haroon a medical specialist at Holy Family Hospital advised people to cover their heads with wet cloths when going outside and drink plenty of water, preferably with ORS to avoid dehydration.

"When a person works directly in the daylight during summer, his or her blood gets thicker," he said adding that thickness of blood could lead to clot formation in veins and result in heart attack or stroke.