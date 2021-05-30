UrduPoint.com
Health Experts Advise To Use Plenty Of Water To Beat Heat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Health experts advise to use plenty of water to beat heat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Medical practitioner Dr Muhammad Irshad Tanoli on Sunday advised the people to stay cool in summer and drink plenty of water as precautionary measures to beat the heat.

He said drink plenty of water even if you don't feel thirsty. Your body needs water to keep cool.

He said one should cover the head while going outside or working in the open places. The summer season is going on to its peak. He said heat stricken patients have been increased with rising temperature.

He said cases of soar throat, tonsils are being witnessed because of using cold water who are visiting hospitals.

He advised to use watermelon, juices and cold drinks to avoid the heat. Be calm, take proper rest and protect yourself from scorching heat, he added.

According to meteorological office, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while very hot and dry in central and lower plain areas. However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Due to extreme heat, dust storm/gusty winds are expected in plain areas of the country in the afternoon.

