Health experts advises to adopt precautionary measures to avoid diseases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary has advised the people to adopt precautionary measures in order to save them from various diseases as the present spell of rains has turned the weather very cool.

Talking to APP,he said that the 2nd wave of COVID-19 pandemic was looming over the region and was more deadly compared to the previous in Pakistan as the number of C patients were increasing rapidly in the district.

The CEO advised the residents not to move unnecessarily as biting cold weather and rains has increased the threat of flu ,cold,and fever that were the leading cause of corona virus.

Meanwhile Director Live Stock Department Dr Sajjad Haider advised the animal farmers to adopt precautionary measures to avoid the animals from cold threat .

He said that the prevailing weather condition is suitable for attack of various diseases in animals and to avoid spread of diseases regular vaccination of animals are very essential.

He advised the cattle farmers to give dry food to animals and not to give them cold water.

He also advised them to feed 100 grams unrefined sugar(gur)to pregnant and milk giving animals daily in order to decrease the cold affect.

While people from all walks of life have started enjoying the traditional local winter items after three day consecutive rains like Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea, fried fish, samosa, pakora, vegetable rolls, hot coffee and other items which were high in demand .

Several markets of the town including Saddar market, Chotta bazaar, committee chowk,Bunni,college road ,commercial market and other places are witnessing stalls of winter delights and the shopkeepers are doing a good business due to high demand and increased sale of their products.