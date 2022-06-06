UrduPoint.com

Health Experts Ask Citizens To Take Preventive Measures To Avoid Heat-illness

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Health experts on Monday advised the citizens to ensure taking special preventive measures to protect them, especially children from heat-related illnesses in the ongoing high temperature wave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Health experts on Monday advised the citizens to ensure taking special preventive measures to protect them, especially children from heat-related illnesses in the ongoing high temperature wave.

According to them, parents and teachers must have measures in place to prepare for and manage the risks associated with extremely hot weather as children and young people are more susceptible to heat stress.

Health expert, Dr. Wasim Khawaja said that the heat-related illness included conditions based on the severity of a child's condition like heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, etc.

He added that the symptoms of heat illness included heavy sweating, cold, pale or clammy skin, fast or weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, dizziness, and headache.

Medical expert, Dr. Sharif Astori said that heat stress can be induced by high temperatures, heavy workloads, and clothing inappropriate for heat and humidity.

He said that heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness.

It occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature, the body temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails and the body is unable to cool down.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the recent wave of high environmental temperature in different parts of the country, through its advisory, the National Institute of Health (NIH) also asked to take necessary measures.

The objective of this advisory was to take time-appropriate actions for preparedness, response, and prevention of the events or incidents of heatstroke.

The NIH asked to increase the number of water coolers as increased access to drinking water can help encourage student behaviors to stay hydrated besides ensuring electric fans are in working condition.

The advisory suggested the practice of acclimatization as during the acclimatization period, changes occur as the body adapts to the stress of repeated exposure to heat. There is a strong evidence base that acclimatization can reduce heat injuries.

