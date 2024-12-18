Health experts call for multisectoral interventions to tackle nutrition challenges in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Health experts emphasized the urgent need for multisectoral interventions to address maternal, child, and adolescent nutrition challenges in Punjab, highlighting the importance of improved health outcomes across the province. These discussions took place during a workshop organized by 'Save the Children' with support from UNICEF at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The event brought together representatives from government departments, UN agencies, media professionals, and social sector organizations, aiming to foster collaboration and innovation for advancing nutritional outcomes.

Moderating the event, Dr. Shiza Hameed, National Nutrition Coordinator at Save the Children International, presented alarming statistics on malnutrition in Punjab.

She said, “The province faces a triple burden of malnutrition(under nutrition), micro nutrient deficiencies, and over nutrition affecting women, children, and adolescents in South Punjab.”

Citing the National Nutrition Survey 2018, she highlighted that 34.8 per cent of children under five are stunted, 16.2 per cent are wasted (very thin), and 24 per cent were underweight. Over half of these children suffer from anemia, and only 14.2 per cent meet dietary diversity standards. Among women of reproductive age, 41.7 per cent were anemic, while obesity rates had risen to 37.8 per cent . Adolescents were similarly affected, with over 56 per cent of girls anemic and more than 10 per cent of boys and girls overweight.

Speakers and panelists, including Dr. Muhammad Mohsin Watto (Additional Director Health Services), Dr. Khalid Mehmood (Director MIS), and Najma (Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF), stressed the critical role of media in raising awareness about nutrition. They called for media professionals to combat misinformation, promote balanced diets, advocate for exclusive breastfeeding, and influence policy changes.

Panel discussions underscored strategies to address stunting and wasting, promote micro nutrient supplementation, and improve maternal and child nutrition programs through effective policy making and resource allocation. Success stories from public-private partnerships and community-driven initiatives were shared as models for wider implementation.

Recognizing the media’s power to drive behavioral change, the event urged media houses to play a proactive role in sensitizing the public about malnutrition risks and preventive measures. Journalists were encouraged to amplify success stories, debunk myths, and hold stakeholders accountable for ensuring stronger policies and programs.

In his closing remarks, Muhammad Azam, National Project Manager at Save the Children International, commended the participants for their commitment. He emphasized that collaborative efforts across various sectors would lead to healthier families, resilient communities, and a more productive Punjab.