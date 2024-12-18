Open Menu

Health Experts Call For Multisectoral Interventions To Tackle Nutrition Challenges In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Health experts call for multisectoral interventions to tackle nutrition challenges in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Health experts emphasized the urgent need for multisectoral interventions to address maternal, child, and adolescent nutrition challenges in Punjab, highlighting the importance of improved health outcomes across the province. These discussions took place during a workshop organized by 'Save the Children' with support from UNICEF at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The event brought together representatives from government departments, UN agencies, media professionals, and social sector organizations, aiming to foster collaboration and innovation for advancing nutritional outcomes.

Moderating the event, Dr. Shiza Hameed, National Nutrition Coordinator at Save the Children International, presented alarming statistics on malnutrition in Punjab.

She said, “The province faces a triple burden of malnutrition(under nutrition), micro nutrient deficiencies, and over nutrition affecting women, children, and adolescents in South Punjab.”

Citing the National Nutrition Survey 2018, she highlighted that 34.8 per cent of children under five are stunted, 16.2 per cent are wasted (very thin), and 24 per cent were underweight. Over half of these children suffer from anemia, and only 14.2 per cent meet dietary diversity standards. Among women of reproductive age, 41.7 per cent were anemic, while obesity rates had risen to 37.8 per cent . Adolescents were similarly affected, with over 56 per cent of girls anemic and more than 10 per cent of boys and girls overweight.

Speakers and panelists, including Dr. Muhammad Mohsin Watto (Additional Director Health Services), Dr. Khalid Mehmood (Director MIS), and Najma (Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF), stressed the critical role of media in raising awareness about nutrition. They called for media professionals to combat misinformation, promote balanced diets, advocate for exclusive breastfeeding, and influence policy changes.

Panel discussions underscored strategies to address stunting and wasting, promote micro nutrient supplementation, and improve maternal and child nutrition programs through effective policy making and resource allocation. Success stories from public-private partnerships and community-driven initiatives were shared as models for wider implementation.

Recognizing the media’s power to drive behavioral change, the event urged media houses to play a proactive role in sensitizing the public about malnutrition risks and preventive measures. Journalists were encouraged to amplify success stories, debunk myths, and hold stakeholders accountable for ensuring stronger policies and programs.

In his closing remarks, Muhammad Azam, National Project Manager at Save the Children International, commended the participants for their commitment. He emphasized that collaborative efforts across various sectors would lead to healthier families, resilient communities, and a more productive Punjab.

Related Topics

United Nations Punjab Hotel Lead Women 2018 Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

3 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

17 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

17 minutes ago
 Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dub ..

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

33 minutes ago
 EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to des ..

EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..

1 hour ago
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

3 hours ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

4 hours ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan