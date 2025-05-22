Health experts call for public awareness about treatment of Obstetric fistula

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Health experts here at a seminar on Obstetric Fistula which develops in the body of women due to lack of proper care and treatment of the mother during pregnancy and childbirth, has laid stress on public awareness about treatment of this disease.

Addressing the seminar, the health experts claimed that `Fistula is not only treatable but also preventable’.

The seminar was organized by the Pakistan National Forum on Women's Health Pakistan at Peshawar Press Club in connection with celebration of International Fistula Day to be celebrated on May 23.

Deputy Director MCH Dr. Tanveer Inam, Deputy Director MCH Dr. Shandana Sarir, Head of Department Urology (LRH) Dr. Azra Ghani, Dr. Matiur Rehman, Dr. Nazish Hayat and other doctors and gynecologists participated in the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Lady Reading Peshawar's Gynaecologist Dr. Nazish Hayat said fistula causes many problems for women due to which on the one hand women are kept in a separate room at home because this disease is of urinary leakage in women, which can now be treated free of charge in Peshawar and its centers have now been opened all over Pakistan, among which Marsi Hospital Peshawar is prominent.

If fistula is treated on time, women can get rid of many problems, she added. The disease is more common in the districts because initially the patient does not have to go from place to place for treatment of this disease and by the time it is detected, a lot of time has been passed.

Addressing the seminar in this regard, Dr. Samdana, a gynecologist at Mercy Teaching Hospital Peshawar, said that our services are available free of charge for the treatment of fistula disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a regular campaign is now being run among the public to create awareness about it.

She said that in this regard, training is also being given to many women by Pakistan National Forum on Women Health.

She said that on the one hand, women face a lot of difficulties due to this disease, on the other hand, they do not have information about its treatment, so it is important that they go to their nearest big hospital and contact a gynecologist and get it treated.

Dr. Matiur Rehman said that there are people in our society who break their ties with women due to this disease and think of divorcing them and planning a second marriage, but this is not the solution.

There is a treatment for fistula and it is important that the patient should not hide this disease and husbands should go to regular doctors and get their spouse treated so that they can play a better role in the society.

Dr. Ezra Ghani, a Urologist at LRH Peshawar said that hundreds of women are suffering from fistula and are recovering after the operation, leading a normal life.

He appealed to the public not to ignore fistula patients and get them treated on time because it has been seen that many women are suffering a lot due to this disease, but there is a cure for it and our team of doctors is regularly treating these patients in the best possible way and free of cost.

He said that women should get their treatment under the supervision of a trained midwife or an experienced medical expert during pregnancy.