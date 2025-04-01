Health Experts Caution against overindulgence in Sweet treats after Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Health experts on Tuesday cautioned citizens to maintain a balanced diet and avoid excessive sweet consumption, warning that abruptly switching to heavy foods after Ramazan can be detrimental to health.

Talking to a private news channel, renowned health expert Dr. Muhammad Irfan emphasized the importance of prioritizing prevention over treatment, advising citizens to opt for fruits over sweet treats to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

According to Dr. Muhammad Irfan, Eid Al-Fitr celebrations often witness a significant spike in health-related cases.

The sudden shift from a fasting regimen to overindulgence in rich and sweet foods can lead to digestive issues, stomach problems, and other health concerns, he added.

Dr. Irfan highlighted that the most common cases reported during Eid include gastrointestinal problems, food poisoning, and an increase in sugar levels, particularly among diabetic patients.

He urged citizens to exercise caution and moderation while enjoying traditional Eid delicacies.

Dr. Fahad, another health expert, echoed Dr. Irfan's concerns, stating that hospital outpatient departments (OPDs) are flooded with patients during Eid Al-Fitr.

According to Dr. Fahad, the lack of caution and restraint in food consumption leads to a significant rise in cases of food poisoning, as well as other ailments.

Dr. Fahad explained that the sudden influx of patients is largely due to overeating, eating spoiled or contaminated food, and neglecting dietary restrictions.

He emphasized that citizens must be mindful of their food choices and consumption habits to avoid unnecessary hospital visits and health complications.