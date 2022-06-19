Health experts, civil society felicitate PANAH for tax increase on tobacco products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The health experts, civil society, journalists and people from different walks of life felicitated Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) for increase in taxes on tobacco products levied by the government in the Federal budget 2022-23.

In a joint statement released on Sunday, they said that the increase in taxes on tobacco products was a good move by the government to protect the health of the people, which were attributed to the efforts of PANAH especially General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman.

"It is dangerous for the young generation and children to smoke and consume tobacco products, for which the PANAH struggled hard to build a healthy society", the experts said.

The purpose of the association was to protect the public from infectious diseases such as heart and cancer caused by tobacco products.

"As a result of the long struggle of PANAH, our children today will be protected from the harmful effects of tobacco products, for which we congratulate General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman and assure that, as always, we are standing with PANAH team in the future as well," they said.