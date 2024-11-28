Health experts concern over alarming rate of diabetes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Health experts raised concerns over alarming diabetes statistics, its underlying causes and the urgent need for preventive measures during a comprehensive Diabetes Awareness Session organized at Sarhad University here on Thursday.

The session emphasized early detection and public education as key strategies to manage the growing prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan.

The event was a collaborative effort by the Department of Endocrinology, Mercy Teaching Hospital, Peshawar and Sarhad University. It aimed at enhancing the knowledge of educationists in diabetes management and prevention.

Dr. Zaheer, Dean of Sarhad University in his welcome note, commended efforts of Mercy Teaching Hospital for spearheading such an educational initiative.

Dr.

Faheemullah delivered an insightful presentation on the increasing prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan and its public health implications.

Dr. Sajjad Malik focused on diabetic foot complications, emphasizing early diagnosis and the importance of proper foot hygiene to prevent severe outcomes.

Misha Tahir stressed the role of balanced diets for diabetic patients, highlighting portion control and low-glycemic index foods for effective management.

Dr. Umar Saeed provided an in-depth overview of insulin therapy, addressing common challenges and offering strategies to improve patient adherence.

The interactive session highlighted the importance of a multidisciplinary approach, integrating the efforts of endocrinologists, dietitians, and educators to combat diabetes effectively.