Health Experts Concern Over Alarming Rate Of Diabetes
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Health experts raised concerns over alarming diabetes statistics, its underlying causes and the urgent need for preventive measures during a comprehensive Diabetes Awareness Session organized at Sarhad University here on Thursday.
The session emphasized early detection and public education as key strategies to manage the growing prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan.
The event was a collaborative effort by the Department of Endocrinology, Mercy Teaching Hospital, Peshawar and Sarhad University. It aimed at enhancing the knowledge of educationists in diabetes management and prevention.
Dr. Zaheer, Dean of Sarhad University in his welcome note, commended efforts of Mercy Teaching Hospital for spearheading such an educational initiative.
Dr.
Faheemullah delivered an insightful presentation on the increasing prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan and its public health implications.
Dr. Sajjad Malik focused on diabetic foot complications, emphasizing early diagnosis and the importance of proper foot hygiene to prevent severe outcomes.
Misha Tahir stressed the role of balanced diets for diabetic patients, highlighting portion control and low-glycemic index foods for effective management.
Dr. Umar Saeed provided an in-depth overview of insulin therapy, addressing common challenges and offering strategies to improve patient adherence.
The interactive session highlighted the importance of a multidisciplinary approach, integrating the efforts of endocrinologists, dietitians, and educators to combat diabetes effectively.
Recent Stories
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC conducts surprise visit to check cleanliness in Nowshera Virkan1 minute ago
-
Indian forces arrest dozens in IIOJK amid intensified crackdown1 minute ago
-
CPO orders tear gas stock inspection on reports of its usage by PTI protestors21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews PHA projects21 minutes ago
-
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on his birthday. Khawaj ..28 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor visits PSX, greets nation over crossing benchmark of 100000 points41 minutes ago
-
UoS VC emphasizes importance of academia-industry linkages41 minutes ago
-
Truck driver killed on road51 minutes ago
-
Four profiteers held51 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 63 kg drugs in nine operations1 hour ago
-
Training workshop of paramedics held1 hour ago
-
PPP finalizes foundation day programs across Central Punjab1 hour ago