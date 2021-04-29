UrduPoint.com
Health Experts Discusses COVID-19 Treatment

Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A discussion here on Thursday was held for health experts regarding Covid-19 treatment through Ivermectin in the early stages and IV Methylprednisolone, said a release here on Thursday.

The discussion held on platform of 'The Impact', a non-profit organization here, to facilitate and help capacity building of Pakistani healthcare professionals.

The keynote speaker was Professor Paul E Marik, Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Division at Eastern Virginia Medical school in Norfolk, Virginia.

Marik advocated using Ivermectin in the early stages, and IV Methylprednisolone in the later "pulmonary phase" of the disease. He said that these medicines were efficacious, safe, inexpensive and widely available. If used in the early stages of the disease, the drugs have proved to cause statistically significant reductions in hospitalisation and mortality for the patients afflicted with Covid-19. However, Marik's lecture came with a caveat that the introduction of IV steroids should be initiated once there are signs of pulmonary involvement and no sooner, as this could actually be detrimental.

