Health experts emphasize joint strategy to eliminate malaria

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Malaria Day was observed at Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar with the objective to create awareness about the deadly but treatable and preventable disease and to promote joint efforts to eliminate it.

The event was held in collaboration with the Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences (IPH&SS), Frontier Primary Healthcare (FPHC), Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department.

A large number of national and international partner organizations, public health experts, faculty members and students participated in the event.

Dr. Aimal Khan from Frontier Primary Healthcare and Dr. Irshad Rouhani from Indus Hospital Health Network shared their experiences and suggestions regarding malaria prevention.

Director IPH&SS Dr. Khalid Rehman highlighted the impact of malaria globally and emphasized that it is a life-threatening disease, but it is also completely treatable and preventable.

Dr. Humaira Atta (FPHC) provided details about the malaria burden in Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the ongoing malaria control activities supported by the Global Fund.

The participants were informed at the event that this year’s theme for World Malaria Day is "Malaria Ends with Us: Reinvest, Reunite, and Re-manage".

The theme aims to promote partnerships, improved financial resources, innovations and renewed commitment to eliminate malaria.

The Vice Chancellor KMU Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq emphasized the importance of effective strategies and sustainable actions, citing challenges such as the current security situation, climate change and insecticide resistance.

He also stressed the need to generate financial resources at the local level and promote operational research in this field. He said that malaria is a treatable and preventable disease that requires joint efforts.

This event not only became a source of awareness but also highlighted the commitment to a joint struggle against malaria.