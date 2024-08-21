Health experts for taking precautionary measures in monsoon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The health experts on Wednesday advised people to take precautionary measures to

avoid waterborne diseases in the monsoon season.

Senior Medical Specialist DHQ Sargodha Dr Nasar Ranjha stressed the importance

of awareness and preparedness in preventing ailments.

"Monsoon diseases like cholera, typhoid and dengue are major health concern and it is

essential that people should take necessary precautions," he added.

"Early detection and treatment are crucial in preventing complications and saving

lives," Dr Nasar added.

He also advised people to use fresh food and wash fruits and vegetables well

before eating besides take preventive vaccines against hepatitis A, typhoid and flu.

He also urged people to regularly clean water containers and drink only boiled

water.

The monsoon increases the risk of certain infections due to various factors and

mostly people might suffer gastrointestinal issues like nausea,vomiting, diarrhea

and abdominal pain, he said.

He said children should also be refrained from swimming in stagnant water as it may cause

waterborne diseases.