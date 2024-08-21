Open Menu

Health Experts For Taking Precautionary Measures In Monsoon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Health experts for taking precautionary measures in monsoon

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The health experts on Wednesday advised people to take precautionary measures to

avoid waterborne diseases in the monsoon season.

Senior Medical Specialist DHQ Sargodha Dr Nasar Ranjha stressed the importance

of awareness and preparedness in preventing ailments.

"Monsoon diseases like cholera, typhoid and dengue are major health concern and it is

essential that people should take necessary precautions," he added.

"Early detection and treatment are crucial in preventing complications and saving

lives," Dr Nasar added.

He also advised people to use fresh food and wash fruits and vegetables well

before eating besides take preventive vaccines against hepatitis A, typhoid and flu.

He also urged people to regularly clean water containers and drink only boiled

water.

The monsoon increases the risk of certain infections due to various factors and

mostly people might suffer gastrointestinal issues like nausea,vomiting, diarrhea

and abdominal pain, he said.

He said children should also be refrained from swimming in stagnant water as it may cause

waterborne diseases.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Sargodha May From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

6 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

6 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

6 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

6 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

6 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

6 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

6 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

6 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

6 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

6 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

6 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan