Health Experts For Taking Precautionary Measures In Monsoon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 11:10 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The health experts on Wednesday advised people to take precautionary measures to
avoid waterborne diseases in the monsoon season.
Senior Medical Specialist DHQ Sargodha Dr Nasar Ranjha stressed the importance
of awareness and preparedness in preventing ailments.
"Monsoon diseases like cholera, typhoid and dengue are major health concern and it is
essential that people should take necessary precautions," he added.
"Early detection and treatment are crucial in preventing complications and saving
lives," Dr Nasar added.
He also advised people to use fresh food and wash fruits and vegetables well
before eating besides take preventive vaccines against hepatitis A, typhoid and flu.
He also urged people to regularly clean water containers and drink only boiled
water.
The monsoon increases the risk of certain infections due to various factors and
mostly people might suffer gastrointestinal issues like nausea,vomiting, diarrhea
and abdominal pain, he said.
He said children should also be refrained from swimming in stagnant water as it may cause
waterborne diseases.
