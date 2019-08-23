Health experts for taking preventive measures against seasonal allergies

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Medical experts on Friday advised the citizens to take special preventive measures to protect them from carrying allergies and skin infections during present monsoon season.

According to them, although monsoon gives some much-needed relief from the heat but its arrival often coincides with infections and allergies.

They said that sudden dip in temperature and the increase in humidity starts to affect health. Allergy flare-ups are common during monsoon as allergens like pollens, dust and fungi are floating in the air, they added.

Health expert at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Wasim Khawaja said that people can survive monsoon allergies by following simple health tips. He added people should use green and herbal drinks and take lots of water which should be boiled.

He advised citizens to avoid taking street-food during monsoon and consider other things as well, like rinsing fresh veggies and fruits thoroughly before consumption. He added fresh fruits and vegetable sold by the street vendors are likely to have allergens and dust particles on them.

He said that people should stay away from oily, fried foods during monsoon and wash hands before eating to stay away from the allergies. He said that people should also take shower before hitting the bed.

Dr Khawaja said that garlic is a superfood which helps boost immunity and asked to add some garlic to curries and soups to stay allergy-free this season. He added allergens are kicked up by wind, so close the windows when there is a dust storm or travelling in a car to keep the allergens away.

He said that spicy food aggravate the skin allergies condition and advised to stay away from spicy food during monsoon. He said that spicy food increases body temperature and stimulates blood circulation, which can cause allergies to flare up and irritate skin.

Dr Sharif Astori from Federal Government Polyclinic hospital said that chances of getting allergies remain high in monsoon and asked people to take all preventive measures to avoid from allergies in the rains. He said that during monsoon people may carry some common allergies and skin disorders.

He said that the rainy season is ridden by wetness and excessive humidity, with greater chances of increasing the proliferation of allergens and the skin infections. He said that during monsoon people may face acne and eczema.

He said that although the allergy is not life-threatening, it can become very severe if left untreated for long. He said that in case of facing the situation people should immediately visit to a dermatologist or skin specialist for receiving proper medical attention and care.

He said that the monsoon season is mainly known for its spate of skin allergies, particularly in metropolises where pollution levels are very high. These allergic symptoms usually appear on the hands, upper back, feet, and other exposed areas of the body and such allergies caused by the rains are best controlled and corrected by Antihistamines.

He said that chemicals called histamines are produced when body comes into direct contact with allergy triggers like pet dander, pollen, or dust mites. Antihistamines are useful for reducing or blocking histamines and are known for preventing rain-aided allergy symptoms as well, he added.

He said that Hyperpigmentation is another humidity related skin disorder that is characterized by dull, dark patches that occur on the skin, specifically the face. This skin problem takes place when melanocytes become hyperactive because of direct exposure to the sun.

He said that at times, overproduction of melanin takes place even when the sunlight is not too intense during the rainy season. He said that medication are useful modes of treating the signs and symptoms of hyperpigmentation.

He said that Facial Folliculitis or the inflammation of hair follicles leads to hair breakage taking place during the rains. Mainly caused by fungal and bacterial infection primarily due to excessive humidity, sweating, dehydration, etc.. He said that Facial Folliculitis can be controlled by preventing excessive sweating, taking regular baths, and keeping the skin hydrated at times.

