Health experts highlight importance of awareness, healthy lifestyle for diabetes control

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Health experts have emphasized the crucial role of widespread awareness, proper education about diabetes, and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle in effectively managing diabetes and improving the overall quality of life.

This important message was conveyed during a Diabetes Awareness activity organized by the Diabetes and Endocrinology Department of Mercy Teaching Hospital at Rufaida Nursing College (RNC), said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The session primarily aimed to educate nursing students about diabetes, prevention, care, and management and was graced by the presence of Dr. Mehr Taj, the Director of RNC, Dr. Umar Saeed, and numerous enthusiastic students.

Dr. Faheemullah, the Head of the Diabetes and Endocrinology Department at MTH, inaugurated the session by addressing the causes of diabetes, highlighting the need for a healthy lifestyle to control the disease.

He underscored the adverse effects of consuming carbonated drinks, junk food, and a lack of exercise on health, which can lead to diabetes, emphasizing the necessity of adopting a healthier lifestyle and raising awareness about the dangers of such habits to avoid this debilitating disease.

Dr. Nida Iftikhar revealed alarming statistics, reporting that 1 in 11 people in Pakistan is affected by diabetes, with 4 lakhs deaths recorded in 2021 due to the disease.

Among those affected, 10% are male, and 9.5% are female. Notably, up to 95% of diabetes cases are of type 2 diabetes, a figure expected to rise significantly until 2045, making it imperative to focus on prevention and management.

Aliya Hayat, a nutritionist, provided valuable insights into maintaining a healthy diet. She recommended a balanced diet that includes vegetables, fruits, and protein in daily meals, emphasizing stress management and physical activity as key factors in diabetes prevention.

Dr. Sajjad underscored the importance of foot care for diabetic patients, stressing the significance of cleanliness, regular check-ups, and the use of safe and comfortable shoes to prevent complications. Dr. Amir Hamza discussed proper diabetes management to avoid complications and maintain a healthy life.

The event witnessed active participation from the students, who engaged in interactive Q&A sessions and gained a deeper understanding of diabetes and its management.

Dr. Mehr Taj, the Director of RNC, recognized the dedication of the students by awarding prizes to the winners of a diabetes quiz.

The Diabetes Awareness session at RNC marked a significant step in promoting knowledge and understanding of diabetes prevention and management, ultimately contributing to a healthier and more diabetes-aware community.PP/aqk