Health Experts Note Slight Decrease In COVID-19 Cases In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 06:52 PM

Health experts note slight decrease in COVID-19 cases in Punjab

The number of reported coronavirus cases in the province slightly decreased during the last few days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of reported coronavirus cases in the province slightly decreased during the last few days.

This was stated by members of the Punjab Coronavirus Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) and Technical Working Group (TWG) in a joint media briefing, held here on Friday.

It was also stated in the meeting that a strategy was being formed to control coronavirus cases during the upcoming Eidul Azha.

The media was told that a policy regarding the burial of COVID-19 victims had been finalised and a limited number of the family members would be able to participate in the funeral and burial process. Nobody would be allowed to touch the body; however, the family members would be able to see it from a distance.

It was informed that a sufficient number of beds and ventilators were available in hospitals and the situation was under control.

However, testing capacity and other facilities were being improved to tackle any situation.

A team comprising virologists and clinical experts has been formed to review reinfection of a patient who had cured from COVID-19. Earlier it had been hard to guess for how long a COVID-19 patient was safe from it after recovery. Citizens have been requested to carefully use air-conditioners and open windows after every few hours.

The government is trying to maintain prices of COVID-19 related testing kits and other necessary products, the media was informed.

Professor Dr Asad Aslam Khan of CEAG, Dr Saqib Saeed (CEAG), Dr Jamshaid (CEAG), Dr Mehmood Shaukat (TWG), Dr Rafia Haider and Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Ajmal Bhatti participated in the briefing.

