Health experts seeks academia role in smog prevention

Dr Abrar Shanwari, a health expert on Tuesday urged educational institutions to sensitize students on smog to protect them against respiratory illnesses during the winter season

Talking to ptv news, he said the schools and colleges should engage the media to disseminate information about smog among the masses to mitigate its effects.

He advised the students to wear masks and avoid unnecessary visits outside to prevent the diseases caused by smog.