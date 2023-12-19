Open Menu

Health Experts Seeks Academia Role In Smog Prevention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Health experts seeks academia role in smog prevention

Dr Abrar Shanwari, a health expert on Tuesday urged educational institutions to sensitize students on smog to protect them against respiratory illnesses during the winter season

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Dr Abrar Shanwari, a health expert on Tuesday urged educational institutions to sensitize students on smog to protect them against respiratory illnesses during the winter season.

Talking to ptv news, he said the schools and colleges should engage the media to disseminate information about smog among the masses to mitigate its effects.

He advised the students to wear masks and avoid unnecessary visits outside to prevent the diseases caused by smog.

Related Topics

Media PTV

Recent Stories

Police carry out search operations in different ar ..

Police carry out search operations in different areas

28 minutes ago
 Robber held with stolen bike in Kalat

Robber held with stolen bike in Kalat

28 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

32 minutes ago
 KSA announces 700 scholarships for Pak students

KSA announces 700 scholarships for Pak students

28 minutes ago
 2-day Horse, Cattle Show to begin from 20 December ..

2-day Horse, Cattle Show to begin from 20 December in Nawabshah

28 minutes ago
 Water supply to Sukkur barrage's canals to remain ..

Water supply to Sukkur barrage's canals to remain suspended for 18 days

32 minutes ago
50 Assistant Sub-Inspectors in Hazara Police Promo ..

50 Assistant Sub-Inspectors in Hazara Police Promoted to Sub-Inspectors, Recogni ..

28 minutes ago
 Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest 12 for possessing illegal weapons

28 minutes ago
 Child kidnapped for Rs 60m ransom recovered from D ..

Child kidnapped for Rs 60m ransom recovered from DG Khan, kidnapper arrested

28 minutes ago
 Sporting arms manufacturing unit discuss uplift of ..

Sporting arms manufacturing unit discuss uplift of sector with KP Minister

28 minutes ago
 Over 128.5m voters to decide fate of 175 political ..

Over 128.5m voters to decide fate of 175 political parties; ROs issue public not ..

33 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi drive ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi drives Punjab's high-protein fodder ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan