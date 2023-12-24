Health experts seeks academia role in smog prevention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Dr Sardar Sarfraz, a health expert, urged educational institutions to be aware of smog to protect them against respiratory illness during the winter season.

Speaking to ptv news, he said the students of schools, colleges, and media provide information about smog among the masses to mitigate its effects.

“It’s advisable to prioritize solar energy as a Primary energy resource over coal and petroleum. Additionally, considering the proximity to a river, there should be a concerted effort to enhance the demand for wind energy. The utilization of coal and petroleum in power generation ought to be reduced, given their contribution to elevated carbon dioxide emissions, he added.