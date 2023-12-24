Open Menu

Health Experts Seeks Academia Role In Smog Prevention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Health experts seeks academia role in smog prevention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Dr Sardar Sarfraz, a health expert, urged educational institutions to be aware of smog to protect them against respiratory illness during the winter season.

Speaking to ptv news, he said the students of schools, colleges, and media provide information about smog among the masses to mitigate its effects.

“It’s advisable to prioritize solar energy as a Primary energy resource over coal and petroleum. Additionally, considering the proximity to a river, there should be a concerted effort to enhance the demand for wind energy. The utilization of coal and petroleum in power generation ought to be reduced, given their contribution to elevated carbon dioxide  emissions, he added.

Related Topics

Media PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

18 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

18 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

19 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

19 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

19 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

19 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

19 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan