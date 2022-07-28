Health experts stress need of screening to prevent rapid spread of Hepatitis disease

Health experts speaking in a seminar on "World Hepatitis Day" laid stress on screening of hepatitis B and C to control the disease from spreading at alarming levels

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Health experts speaking in a seminar on "World Hepatitis Day" laid stress on screening of hepatitis B and C to control the disease from spreading at alarming levels.

Addressing at seminar organized by Health Department under the Chief Minister Hepatitis Prevention and Control Program, Sindh for creating awareness about hepatitis B and C among common people, Dr. Zulfiqar Dharejo, Incharge Hepatitis Prevention and Control Program, Sindh presenting the current state of Hepatitis informed that Pakistan has the second highest prevalence rate of hepatitis in the world.

He said this year WHO raised a slogan for common people " I cannot wait to get tested" adding that it was a message for common people to get tested and if diagnosed Hepatitis get treated as soon as possible.

He said that as per Pakistan Medical Research Council one million people are victims of Hepatitis B and 2 million are affected with Hepatitis C.

He said keeping in view this alarming situation, Sindh Government was working on hepatitis program since 2009 and under this programme 63 treatment and 19 vaccine centers were providing treatment to the common people free of cost.

He informed that under this programme, Sindh Government set a target to eliminate this disease till 2030 and it has been making all efforts to achieve the target.

Professor Dr. Bikha Ram speaking on the occasion said that prevention is a way to save oneself from this disease, adding that it was high time to take this disease seriously and to organize awareness programmes on war-footing basis so that people taking it seriously come to Hepatitis Centers for screening of hepatitis B and C.

He said that hepatitis in pregnant woman must be treated timely so that the disease may not be transmitted to the child.

He further said that though the disease could be prevented and cured, people are still unaware of its treatment, adding that prevention and vaccination is the only way to be saved from this deadly disease.

He informed that 10 million people are already victims of this disease which is quite alarming, saying that we should work on WHO slogan of "Finding million missing" which means to find those who are victims of this disease.

The Divisional Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon speaking in the seminar said that these awareness programmes should be organized on a regular basis rather than only on World Hepatitis Day.

He said that the Hyderabad Divisional Administration is ready to collaborate with Sindh Health Department to organize such awareness campaigns in each district of the division to prevent this disease from spreading.

District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr Lala Jafar addressing the seminar said that screening was the only way to prevent this disease from spreading rapidly.

He said that vaccination is free of cost and people should get themselves vaccinated to avoid this disease. He said that Lady Health workers could play an important role for making people aware about hepatitis.

Earlier, an awareness walk from DG Health Office to Hotel Indus was also organized to mark the World Hepatitis Day by Hepatitis Prevention and Control Program, Sindh.