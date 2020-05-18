Health experts stress to use homemade healthy food during holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Health experts on Monday stressed that the people should use homemade healthy food items and avoid oily fried food to remain healthy throughout the holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to ptv news channel, the experts said that it is very important for the people to eat healthy, nutritious, balanced meals and take care of their body adding fasting is an excellent opportunity to strengthen our digestive system as it helps maintain our blood sugar level.

Dr Waseem Khawaja of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) said the month of Ramazan is a blessed one for many reasons and Muslim community should take advantage of all of its blessings as the nation is under the grip of a deadly corona virus.

He also advises people to avoid eating fried, oily and heavy food items as they cannot be easily digested and can make you feel uncomfortable and rather they should continue their exercises on daily basis.

He said there is no need that people should be worried or feared by doing novel coronavirus tests and they should visit our hospital fearlessly as they could fight against this virus with their strong immune system.

These factors can also increase the risk of serious health complications of coronavirus, he added.

Another nutritionist Dr Habiba saeeda said that people should do not be fooled by magic recipes to "enhance" their immune system. If they follow a varied and balanced diet this will maintain their health and immunity, enhance their exercise performance and reduce the risk of different diseases.

Most people in Ramazan tend to race for food and household stores, she said,adding, government directives are to avoid large gatherings and reduce unnecessary and frequent visits to supermarkets to reduce the spread of the virus therefore a list of your needs should be prepared in advance and to include the above recommended food products either frozen, dried, or with long-lasting shelf life so the shopping trips can be reduced and so the chances of catching the virus.

She explained that fasting strengthens the immune system by secreting new proteins and immune cells into the blood, which enhances the functions of the immune system to fight infection.

Fasting also cleanses the body from viruses and bacteria, enhances brain functions, lowers cholesterol, maintains heart health, treats digestion problems, maintains blood sugar levels, improves skin health and builds the immune system, she added.

She also suggested people should increased the intake of lemon water in iftar which would make immune system more strong.

Dr Habiba said the people who fast daily should take the usual precautions and ensure that during non-fasting hours they are well hydrated, their meals are balanced and healthy and should be seeking prompt medical attention if they become ill.