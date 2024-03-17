Open Menu

Health Experts Stresses To Use Raw, Steamed Vegetables In Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Health experts stresses to use raw, steamed vegetables in Ramazan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Health experts have stressed upon using raw and steamed vegetables like tomatoes, cucumber and salad etc during Ramazan.

People should avoid fried food, sugar and juices and limit sugar intake from items such as cookies and cakes, said a health expert Dr Naeem Ahmed while talking to APP here Sunday.

He said fasters should not skip ‘Sehri’ with a view to reduce weight. They should rather wake up early in the morning to have their ‘Sehri’ for maintaining good health. People who do fast should avoid eating too much during Iftar as they tend to consume more than their bodies actually need.

In fact, Dr Naeem said that many people end up inflicting more harm on their bodies in Ramadan than during other times of the year. Eating foods high in fat and sugar at wrong times affects the body,” he said.

In order to keep their metabolism balanced, they should also exercise after breaking their fast,” he said.

Dr Syed Najaf Ali Shah also pointed out the importance of eating slowly and chewing carefully and advised fasters to drink lots of water. He recommended foods for Sehri which include items like eggs and cheese, which are rich in protein and take a long time to digest.

Furthermore, complex carbohydrates during Sehri take longer to digest, making you less hungry throughout the day. Dates, which are an excellent source of sugar, fibre, carbohydrates, potassium and magnesium, are also highly recommended.

Fastest should avoid foods like honey, molasses and jam, which can make fasters thirstier throughout the day, Dr Shah added

Related Topics

Water Sunday National University From Weight Fat Ramadan Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

21 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

22 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

22 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

1 day ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

1 day ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

1 day ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

1 day ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

1 day ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

1 day ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan