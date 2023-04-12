Health experts suggest the integration of COVID-19 services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Experts on public health while emphasizing COVID-19 vaccination had suggested the integration of COVID-19 services with existing community-based health services and immunization programs.

"The community should be mobilized for taking vaccine against COVID-19 as only 17% of people have received booster shots and 36% of people in Pakistan have completed their basic vaccination against the deadly pandemic," they added.

These suggestions were given during a consultative workshop arranged by Shifa Foundation with the support of the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) and Unit aid here in Peshawar.

The workshop was organized with the objective of advocating the project theme and seeking the support of key decision-makers in terms of consultation to improve COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccination facilities countrywide.

Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Revenue Department, Adnan Jalil chaired the workshop.

Bawar Khan, Project Manager for COVID-19 Test and Treat Advocacy in Pakistan, presented the project achievements in the workshop.

He said that Shifa Foundation had delivered more than 383 in-person community awareness and capacity-building sessions in Pakistan. He further shared that the project has built the capacity of more than 21,500 individuals including 13,353 women and young girls through in-person sessions and Information education Communication (IEC) materials about COVID-19 in Pakistan.

The project also created awareness about COVID-19 among more than 23 million people worldwide through a digital media campaign. Bawar Khan shared that the project had engaged more than 30 celebrities, health experts, and volunteers from different walks of life for public awareness messages about COVID-19.

Dr Ayub Rose, Ex-DG Health KP, emphasized strengthening of the health system to cope with COVID-19 and another pandemic in the future.

He suggested that the policymakers and key decision-makers allocate a proper budget to respond to unexpected health situations in the future.

Dr Ayub raised the demand for emergency legislation to ensure 100% vaccination and booster shots in Pakistan.

Ex-Minister for Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada urged Civil Society Organizations and UN Agencies to design and implement advocacy projects about COVID-19 in Pakistan. He emphasized on coordinated efforts to combat COVID-19.

Provincial Minister, Adnan Jaleel in his address talked about the economic consequences of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

"An economically stable country and society can best deal with pandemics like COVID-19" he opined.

He appreciated the steps taken to ensure the vaccination of people in Pakistan.

Basirat Khan, a Parliamentarian from merged districts, shared that a national awareness campaign needed to be launched to raise awareness among the people.

She added that she was raising awareness among the community through FM Radio during the peak of COVID-19. She shared her experience that the quarantine center near the Pak-Afghan border was helpful in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The representative from the Ministry of Health Dr Rimsha Hamid, shared that COVID-19 had not been over yet. She addressed the workshop that COVID-19 could attack at any time with a new variant. She supported the idea to launch a campaign on community sensitization towards COVID-19.

Project Director Commissionerate from Afghan Refugees Ihsan Ullah Khan ensured the workshop that his commissionaire would be available to access and vaccinate Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

Transgender Activist Farzana requested the policymakers design a policy to ensure COVID-19 services for transgenders in Pakistan. She suggested a study to collect data about transgenders in Pakistan.

Yasir Khilji from WHO and Iqbal Sarwar, Director KP-BOIT addressed the workshop that Religious Political Parties and Religious leaders should play their role to raise awareness among the community about the importance of COVID-19 tests, treat, and vaccination.